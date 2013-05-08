The Phoenix Network:
PORTLAND
Limits of language
The tasteful philosophies of Schulte and Herr -
BY BRIAN DUFF
The day after LePage is re-elected
One Cent's Worth
One Cent's Worth
By:
ZACK ANCHORS
| November 03, 2014
Living with Snaex
Giving the finger to a time of moral crisis
Snaex's new record The 10,000 Things is all a big fuck you to what? Us? Lingering dreams of making music for others to consume? Society at large?
By:
SAM PFEIFLE
| November 03, 2014
Michaud for Governor
The Phoenix 's endorsements for the 2014 midterm elections
However you’ve been following the race for Governor this election season, you’ve been hearing it from all sides, so we’ll make this one brief. We urge you to vote for Michael Michaud.
By:
PHOENIX STAFF
| November 03, 2014
Primetime for Grime Studios
The Wax Tablet
Grime Studios goes forth with the build, plus we're tickled 'bout the new Dustin Saucier.
By:
PORTLAND PHOENIX MUSIC STAFF
| November 03, 2014
Smiling faces
Politics and Other Mistakes
In an attempt to ease the state’s severe cognitive-dissonance shortage, the arbiters of good taste have spent this election season beseeching candidates to practice both civility and sincerity.
By:
AL DIAMON
| November 03, 2014
Pulp fixation
A distant culture of comic art at the PPL
The largest assemblage of original pulp illustrations in the world, this showcase of over 20 pulp artists comes sweating, scantily clad, and guns blazing.
By:
MARIAH BERGERON
| November 03, 2014
Halloween Pumpkin Maze-in
Hoopleville
Hoopleville
By:
DAVID KISH
| November 03, 2014
Advanced beauty lessons
The intimate brilliance of Jack Tar 207
Described as a “body-positive visibility project,” Portland’s Jack Tar 207 is all about representation. Models are encouraged to bring their own clothing and personal belongings to the shoot, which owner-designer LK Weiss says brings out “a level of confidence that many people don’t feel in front of a camera.”
By:
PHOENIX STAFF
| November 03, 2014
Progress in pictures
Award-winning LGBTQ films at this year’s festivals
A shortlist of award-winning LGBTQ films.
By:
CAROLINE O'CONNOR
| October 30, 2014
Literally LGBT
A community-compiled list of important GBLTQ works
A community-compiled list of important GBLTQ works through the years.
By:
PHOENIX STAFF
| October 31, 2014
Liberate thyself
Healing with Justice in the Body
Ride the elevator at 47 Portland Street up one floor and you’ll step out into the chartreuse-walled entryway of Justice In The Body, “a socially responsible education, training, and movement center devoted to integrating well-being, love, justice, and liberation with individuals, groups, and social movements.”
By:
LISA BUNKER
| October 30, 2014
Feeling the pull
MESH: An inclusive, sex-positive arts and events group
Ever feel like it’s getting harder to talk about sex?
By:
NICK SCHROEDER
| October 30, 2014
Why it matters today
After same-sex marriage, what's next for EqualityMaine?
An interview with EqualityMaine director Elise Johansen.
By:
CAROLINE O'CONNOR
| October 31, 2014
The Big Muddy
Ryan Flaherty brings the Ruckus
Some people just want it more.
By:
SAM PFEIFLE
| October 24, 2014
How to dress a wound
Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries
Kayleen and Doug first meet when they’re both eight years old and in the school nurse’s office: She has a stomachache, and he has “broken his face” whilst riding his bike off the school roof. Their bond, though awkward and cantankerous, is thus immediately grounded in the grisly intimacy of trauma.
By:
MEGAN GRUMBLING
| October 24, 2014
Epidemics
Hoopleville
Hoopleville
By:
DAVID KISH
| October 24, 2014
Infinite Brooklyns
Ten Ten Pié makes the neighborhood sing
Last year some national magazine said that Biddeford is to Portland as Brooklyn is to New York. No. Biddeford is a mash-up of Newburg and Poughkeepsie. It is East Bayside that is our Brooklyn.
By:
BRIAN DUFF
| October 24, 2014
Ask your dealer
We Build Excitement at SPACE Gallery
The automobile is a thing of great ambivalence. On one hand, it’s contributed to catastrophic and virtually irreversible climate change, enabled the limitless profiteering of the oil industry, and served as symbolic fuel for a lot of dumb notions of masculinity. On the other, if you’re an American between the ages of 16 and 99, life’s most pivotal moments would have been impossible without them, whether they provided transport, escape, or a soft, cushiony interior.
By:
NICK SCHROEDER
| October 27, 2014
Ask and ye shall receive
In Layman's Terms
How can I invite other people’s behavior to be more assertive toward me?”
By:
DANA FADEL
| October 27, 2014
